Police arrest 90 after 3 stabbed in Notting Hill carnival

London police said at least three people were stabbed during the opening day of the Notting Hill Carnival in the city on Sunday, with one still listed in life-threatening condition. The London Metropolitan Police Service arrested dozens, including people who assaulted emergency workers.

The police reported that the stabbings included a 32-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries, a 29-year-old, and a 24-year-old whose condition remains unknown

"Hundreds of thousands of people came to Notting Hill Carnival today to enjoy a fantastic celebration. Our officers have been on duty working to keep them safe as part of a very carefully planned policing operation," the police service said. "Regrettably, a minority came to commit crime and engage in violence," a spokesperson said.

🧵 | The first full day of Notting Hill Carnival takes place today. Updates through the weekend will be posted on this thread.



We've been planning the policing operation for many months. Details are set out at the link below. https://t.co/81hA0aN0Bw — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 25, 2024

Ten people were arrested for assaulting emergency workers, 18 for possession of an offensive weapon, four for sexual offenses, one for theft, four for robbery, six for assault, one for public order offense, eight for possession of drugs with intent to distribute, and 30 for possession of drugs –of which four arrests were for possession of nitrous oxide.

Ahead of the carnival, police announced they had been authorized to order the removal of face coverings being used to conceal a person’s identity. Anyone refusing the order, police said, could be arrested.

The Notting Hill Carnival attracts hundreds of thousands of revelers each year, who pack the streets of west London for two days, during one of the world’s biggest celebrations of Caribbean music and culture. This year, the festivities took place on August 25-26.

The carnival traces its history back to 1958, when Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones began organizing a gathering to unify the community after a series of racist attacks on Black people in the Notting Hill neighborhood.

Launched in 1964 with a few Trinidadian steel bands, it has grown into a huge annual street party involving colorful floats, thousands of calypso dancers in spectacular feathered costumes, almost 20 steel bands and more than two dozen sound systems.

The carnival returned to the neighborhood’s narrow streets in 2022 after two years when it had to be held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.