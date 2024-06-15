8 IDF soldiers killed in APC explosion in Rafah

Eight Israeli soldiers were killed when an engineering armored personnel carrier (APC) exploded in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Saturday evening.

Among the fallen is Captain Wassem Mahmoud, 23, from Beit Jann. Captain Mahmoud was a deputy company commander in the 601st Engineering Battalion of the 401st Iron Trails Brigade.

The IDF updated that the families of the fallen soldiers have been notified, but their names have not yet been released.

The deadly blast occurred around 5 a.m. An engineering unit attached to a Givati Brigade battalion was returning from a night operation to a "resting point" – a secured house where forces were stationed.

En route, a large explosion erupted, setting the vehicle ablaze. It remains unclear whether the explosive device was planted at the site or attached to the APC. The blast may have triggered secondary explosions from the explosives carried by the unit, including those stored in the vehicle's sides that were not supposed to ignite.

The vehicle burned for an extended period, preventing rescuers from reaching it. It was later towed to a safe location. The IDF deployed drones shortly after to search for terrorists in the area, but none were found.

Nazih Dabbour, the head of the Beit Jann council, canceled all events planned for Saturday and the next two days in observance of Eid al-Adha. Regarding Captain Wassem Mahmoud, he wrote that he was a special, energetic, and brave fighter who left a mark everywhere: "Due to the heavy disaster and the fallen hero, all holiday events are canceled. May his memory be blessed."

Captain Mahmoud's uncle Sharif Ghanem shared that his nephew had returned to combat in the Gaza Strip after being injured at the beginning of the war. "A great tragedy has befallen us. Wassem was injured at the start of the war by shrapnel that penetrated his arm. He was supposed to undergo surgery, but he postponed it until the end of the war. Wassem was a determined and brave fighter, and everyone loved him," he said.

"Wassem was supposed to start his studies in March, but he postponed them because his primary focus was the army, his unit and safeguarding the country’s security. His mother is devastated; he was the beating heart of her life. Everyone is mourning the son and nephew we lost today."

Foreign Minister Israel Katz paid tribute to the eight fallen soldiers. "A difficult Sabbath. Eight of our best were killed in Rafah," Katz wrote in a post on X. "Knowing the price, they bravely entered Gaza to complete the mission of destroying Hamas and freeing the hostages. They knew they might have to sacrifice their lives but did so so that we could live in this land. I salute them and embrace their families."