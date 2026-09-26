Storms wreak havoc in Thailand and US, force Ed Sheeran concert cancellations

Severe weather battered the US East Coast, causing floods, widespread power outages and the cancellation of Ed Sheeran's Massachusetts show; in Bangkok, flooded streets forced evacuations and left cars abandoned

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Severe weather is battering the U.S. East Coast and Thailand. In the United States, a powerful storm reached the East Coast, threatening about 40 million people. On Friday, it struck coastal communities with winds of about 50 mph, causing widespread power outages and flooding. The severe weather also forced the cancellation of an Ed Sheeran concert in Massachusetts.
In Thailand's capital, Bangkok, several areas were flooded after continuous rain that began Thursday. Floodwaters spread across the city, especially in central and eastern districts, causing traffic disruptions and forcing residents to evacuate flooded areas.
Scenes from the United States
(Video: Reuters)
A flooded road in Thailand's capital
(Video: From X)
Videos circulating online showed inundated roads and cars abandoned by drivers unable to continue. Major canals in Bangkok filled after accumulated rainfall exceeded 20 centimeters, or nearly 8 inches.
Bangkok Gov. Chadchart Sittipunt said city officials were working to drain the water as quickly as possible and that water levels in flooded areas were expected to fall after the rain stopped.
Gallery
שטפנות בבנגקוק, תאילנדשטפנות בבנגקוק, תאילנד
Flooding in Bangkok, Thailand
(Photo: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
שטפנות בבנגקוק, תאילנדשטפנות בבנגקוק, תאילנד
Flooding in Bangkok, Thailand
(Photo: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
שטפנות בבנגקוק, תאילנדשטפנות בבנגקוק, תאילנד
(Photo: AP Photo/Adam Schreck)
Several shelters were opened for residents forced to evacuate. Parking areas were also set up for vehicles that had been abandoned and removed from flooded roads.
Thailand's Meteorological Department said rain across the country was expected to continue through Sunday. Officials said about 84,000 people had been affected by flooding since Thursday.
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