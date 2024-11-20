Extinct no more? Rare Bearded Reedling spotted in Israel after nearly 30 years

A rare bird, the Bearded Reedling, has been spotted by bird watcher Dov Leibowitz in the Beersheba River Park. This songbird, once thought to be extinct, is highly regarded among Israeli bird watchers as a rare and much sought-after species. Its last documented sighting in Israel was in 1995 in the Hula Valley.
To date, Bearded Reedlings have been documented in Israel only 12 times, nearly all during the 1980s, making this sighting exceptionally rare.
Meidad Goren, director of the Ramat Negev Birding Center for the Israel Nature and Parks Authority and the Society for the Protection of Nature, explained that the Bearded Reedling is the sole species in its family, known for its elegant long tail.