World landmarks glow yellow as global Holocaust campaign marks nearly a decade

In a global act of remembrance marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day , iconic buildings and landmarks in Israel and around the world were illuminated in yellow and displayed the hashtag #WeRemember as part of the World Jewish Congress’ flagship campaign.

Throughout the night, prominent sites served as beacons of memory and solidarity with Holocaust victims and survivors. Among the landmarks illuminated worldwide were Germany’s Reichstag building and Brandenburg Gate.

In Israel, participating sites included the Azrieli Towers in Tel Aviv, the Knesset, Ben Gurion Airport’s control tower, Teddy Stadium and the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Jerusalem. Additional landmarks across Europe and beyond, including in the Czech Republic, Moldova, Greece, Brussels and Geneva, also took part in the initiative.

In Germany, hundreds of bus stops displayed images of Holocaust survivors alongside well-known public figures, all holding signs bearing the hashtag #WeRemember, bringing the message of remembrance into everyday public spaces.

Pre-match ceremonies were also held at Bundesliga games across the country, where clubs displayed “We Remember” banners inside stadiums, using sport as a platform to reinforce the importance of Holocaust remembrance.

“In a world where Jews are once again being targeted simply for who they are, remembering the Holocaust has never been more urgent,” said World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder. “#WeRemember is a global declaration that hatred, lies and indifference will never prevail. We owe that commitment to the six million, to the survivors and to every Jewish community living with fear today.”

Launched nearly a decade ago, the #WeRemember campaign has grown into the world’s largest digital initiative dedicated to Holocaust remembrance. Over the years, it has expanded through partnerships with international institutions and major technology platforms, including UNESCO, Meta and TikTok.

As part of these collaborations, Meta and TikTok have directed users searching for information about the Holocaust to aboutholocaust.org, a comprehensive educational resource developed jointly by the World Jewish Congress and UNESCO. Over the past year alone, the site reached more than four million users worldwide, including 3.5 million through TikTok, reflecting growing demand for reliable and authoritative Holocaust education online.