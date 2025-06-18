IDF: Iran fired 1,000 drones at Israel, none hit targets; over 400 missiles launched

In addition to the missile barrage, Iran launched roughly 1,000 drones at Israeli territory but only about 100 breached Israeli airspace—and none successfully hit their targets.

“This aligns closely with our assessment of both their offensive capabilities and our air defense systems,” IDF officials said. On the casualties, they added: “There were fewer than we had anticipated. That’s significant—and it’s due in large part to the public’s adherence to safety instructions.”

