IDF: Iran fired 1,000 drones at Israel, none hit targets; over 400 missiles launched

Since the outbreak of Israel’s direct hostilities with Iran, the Islamic Republic has launched approximately 400 missiles toward Israel, the IDF reported Wednesday. About 20 of those struck populated areas, resulting in multiple fatalities, hundreds of injuries and widespread damage.
In addition to the missile barrage, Iran launched roughly 1,000 drones at Israeli territory but only about 100 breached Israeli airspace—and none successfully hit their targets.
“This aligns closely with our assessment of both their offensive capabilities and our air defense systems,” IDF officials said. On the casualties, they added: “There were fewer than we had anticipated. That’s significant—and it’s due in large part to the public’s adherence to safety instructions.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
IDF analysis identified Haifa and the central region of the country as the most threatened by missile fire sent from Tehran. Air Force bases in the south are also under threat but to a lesser extent. “We haven’t seen any fire directed at peripheral areas and the border regions have gone quiet—there’s almost no activity,” said an IDF Home Front Command official.