IDF soldiers released after gang rape allegations withdrawn

The military police on Wednesday, released three IDF soldiers who were arrested last week on suspicion of gang rape of a female soldier after she withdrew her allegations a day earlier.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The soldiers argued during their investigation that the sexual relations with the soldier, that had occurred at the base in the last month, were with her full consent.

2 View gallery Sexual violence illustration ( Photo: shutterstock )

The offenses attributed to soldiers were rape, indecent acts, and one of them is suspected of drug trafficking. The military has yet to decide if the soldiers will be punished in any way.

The incident was also recorded on video by one of the soldiers and distributed among them through WhatsApp. They claimed that the documentation was made with the knowledge and full consent of the soldier.

According to the soldiers, after the event, they went on to sit with the female soldier in the base's smoking area and she was acting as if everything was normal.

They also claimed that several commanders were aware of the soldiers' whereabouts immediately after the incident took place, and that the female soldier had even reached out to one of them on Instagram offering to meet up for a sexual encounter.

2 View gallery A military prison in central Israel ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

One of the suspects immediately agreed to do submit to a polygraph test and to have his phone examined.