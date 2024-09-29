Watch the IDF blow up a kilometer-long tunnel under homes in central Gaza

The tunnel was embedded near residential buildings and civilian spaces and contained rooms and equipment used by Hamas terrorists for prolonged stays

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Hamas
Gaza
tunnels
In recent weeks, the IDF's 5th Brigade has been operating in the central corridor of the Gaza Strip under the command of the 252nd Division.
The brigade's forces, in cooperation with the Southern Command's Engineering Corps and the Yahalom Unit, discovered, mapped and dismantled an underground tunnel route approximately one kilometer long located in the center of the Gaza Strip, embedded near residential buildings and civilian spaces.
Watch footage of the tunnel being demolished:

Demolition of the underground tunnel route
(Video: IDF)


The underground tunnel route
(Video: IDF)


Night-vision footage of the division's engineering operations
(Video: IDF)

Inside the tunnel, several rooms and equipment used by Hamas terrorists for prolonged stays were discovered, as well as weapons, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit.

1 View gallery
פיר המנהרה שהושמדפיר המנהרה שהושמד
Opening of kilometer long tunnel in central Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""