Watch the IDF blow up a kilometer-long tunnel under homes in central Gaza

In recent weeks, the IDF's 5th Brigade has been operating in the central corridor of the Gaza Strip under the command of the 252nd Division.

In recent weeks, the IDF's 5th Brigade has been operating in the central corridor of the Gaza Strip under the command of the 252nd Division.

In recent weeks, the IDF's 5th Brigade has been operating in the central corridor of the Gaza Strip under the command of the 252nd Division.