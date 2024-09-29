Watch the IDF blow up a kilometer-long tunnel under homes in central Gaza

In recent weeks, the IDF's 5th Brigade has been operating in the central corridor of the Gaza Strip under the command of the 252nd Division.
The brigade's forces, in cooperation with the Southern Command's Engineering Corps and the Yahalom Unit, discovered, mapped and dismantled an underground tunnel route approximately one kilometer long located in the center of the Gaza Strip, embedded near residential buildings and civilian spaces.
Watch footage of the tunnel being demolished:
Inside the tunnel, several rooms and equipment used by Hamas terrorists for prolonged stays were discovered, as well as weapons, according to the IDF spokesperson's unit.