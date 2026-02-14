IDF chief in Rafah: 'Ready to shift to offensive, not giving up on Gaza demilitarization'

After a week of clashes in southern Gaza, the IDF chief of staff visited Rafah and delivered a message, speaking with a female soldier, against the backdrop of the coalition’s effort to pass the exemption bill. “We are not giving up on the war’s objective — the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of Hamas,” Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said during a situation assessment and field tour he conducted Friday in Rafah.
Zamir toured the area following the clashes over the past week and instructed forces to deepen clearing operations, with an emphasis on targeting underground infrastructure. He was accompanied by Southern Command chief, Gaza Division commander Brig., the commanders of the 188th Armored Brigade, the 7th Armored Brigade, the Paratroopers Brigade and the Southern Brigade, as well as the commander of the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit and other officers.
“During the war, we achieved an unprecedented accomplishment — all of Hamas’ frontline battalions were destroyed. Hamas was militarily defeated and all the hostages returned home,” Zamir said. “The IDF is deployed along a security boundary, the Yellow Line, controlling the entrances to the Strip and systematically clearing the area of terrorist infrastructure. We are prepared to shift from defense to offense. For every violation, we will respond and strip away capabilities. We have recently eliminated many terrorists, including senior members of terror organizations.”
“We are acting in accordance with the directives of the political leadership, while holding military plans for decisive action and prepared to operate offensively as required. We will continue to strengthen the defense of communities in the western Negev,” a region of southern Israel bordering Gaza. “The achievements across all combat arenas are the result of courageous fighting and the bravery of IDF soldiers over the past two years. You, the fighters and commanders, deserve the highest appreciation.”
Zamir stressed that “there is no immunity for terrorism. What is true for Gaza is also true for the other arenas. We will remain focused and cut down threats with determination and offensive action.”
He also noted the establishment of the 38th Division, the first new maneuvering division formed by the IDF since 1956. “It will enhance the IDF’s operational capabilities and ground strength. The war has demonstrated the importance of divisions as the driving force of the IDF’s war machine and as a vital component in achieving a decision and victory in a prolonged, multi-front campaign,” he said.
IDF spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin also attended the tour in the Yellow Line area and said: “We are continuing determined operations to thwart emerging threats and cut down terrorism in Gaza and in all nearby and distant arenas. I want to emphasize again — we are monitoring developments across the Middle East and are well prepared in all arenas. Home Front Command guidelines remain unchanged. If there is any change, we will update accordingly.”