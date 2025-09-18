Spain PM calls to ban Israel from sports

Spain’s opposition to Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza continues spilling into the world of sports. Just this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for encouraging protest at the Vuelta a España cycling race. Now, Sánchez is calling for Israel to be banned from all international sports competitions.

SPAIN VERSUS ISRAEL

The protests against Israel’s war in Gaza resulted in arrests and injuries, disrupted the event, and ultimately led to the cancellation of the final leg and the podium ceremony.

Sánchez said Israel and Russia should be banned from international sports competitions until “barbaric acts” end, referring to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. The Vuelta’s general manager said the race had become a moment to stop and reflect ahead of the Tour de France.

“Until the barbaric acts end, neither Russia nor Israel should participate in any more international competition," said Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s prime minister.