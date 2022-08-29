IDF troops exchange fire with Palestinian militants in West Bank

The Israeli troops and Palestinian militants were embroiled in exchanges of fire near the city of Jenin in the West Bank, the military said.

The troops surrounded the homes in the village of Qabatiya belonging to two Palestinians suspected for terror activity in the early morning hours, which led to disturbances that included hurling of rocks and gunfire in the direction of the soldiers.

One of the suspects, identified as Alaa Zakarneh, eventually turned himself in to the force. He is believed to be a member of the Islamic Jihad, and planned to carry out a terrorist attack soon.

"In addition, an M-16 assault rifle was located and confiscated. Furthermore, during the activity armed suspects shot live fire at soldiers in a number of areas throughout the town. The soldiers responded with live fire," said the IDF Spokesperson's Unit in a statement.

A second suspect was then pursued by the troops and ultimately apprehended.

Palestinian sources reported seven residents of the village suffered mild injuries, including a family member of the arrested suspect.

"A total of nine wanted suspects were apprehended overnight. The suspects and the confiscated weapons were transferred to security forces for further processing," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit added.

Overnight, gunmen fired shots at two IDF positions in two locations on the West Bank. The soldiers responded with gunfire and began a search of the area.

There were no casualties among the IDF forces.

Last week, an IDF soldier was slightly injured from terrorist gunfire during raids in the village of Burqin near the West Bank city of Jenin. The troops arrested the suspects, and the IDF Spokesperson Unit the soldier who suffered a mild injury to his hand had received medical attention.