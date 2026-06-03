Lebanon reports strikes near Dahieh as videos show devastation around Tyre

As U.S.-mediated diplomatic talks between Israel and Lebanon were set to resume on Wednesday in Washington, strikes in southern Lebanon continued with intensity.

In some cases, evacuation warnings were issued beforehand by the IDF spokesperson , but not always. The southern Lebanese region of Dahieh and nearby villages have been among the main targets of strikes in recent days, with footage from the area showing extensive destruction.

Damage from the strikes in Tyre, southern Lebanon

Lebanese channels reported Wednesday morning that six people were killed in two strikes on the village of Al-Hosh in the Tyre area. At the same time, there were reports of a vehicle strike about five kilometers south of Dahieh. According to one Lebanese channel, more than six strikes on vehicles were carried out on Wednesday morning alone.

On Tuesday, Lt. Col. Ella Waweya, known widely as Captain Ella, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesperson, said dozens of Hezbollah terrorists were hiding in the Christian quarter of Dahieh.

“In recent days, the IDF identified activity by dozens of Hezbollah terrorist operatives inside the Christian quarter,” she said in a statement. “This is not the first time we have exposed Hezbollah activity in Christian areas, based on the belief that these areas provide it with a safer refuge.”

The IDF statement also included a direct appeal to Dahieh’s Christian residents.









Tyer (Photo: Kawnat HAJU / AFP)









“To the Christian population in the Dahieh area, the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which led to Lebanon’s ruin and caused you great destruction, continues to do so today from within your area,” the statement said. “For your safety and security, demand the removal of the Hezbollah terrorists from your areas.”

Addressing Hezbollah terrorists in the area, the statement added, “You are not safe there. If you remain and operate from this area, the IDF will publish evacuation instructions for the Christian neighborhood and take the necessary measures against you.”

According to Lebanese reports, villages in the Tyre area that have been evacuated and attacked in recent days include Deir Qanoun Ras al-Ain, Burj al-Shamali, Al-Hosh, Al-Mansouri, Al-Qlayleh, Al-Haniyeh, Dabaal, Shhour, Srifa, Al-Majadel, Arzoun, Tayr Debba, Al-Bazouriyeh and Maashouk.

Casualties were also reported during the wave of strikes. Videos published in recent days from the Tyre area showed scenes reminiscent of the destruction in Beirut’s Dahieh district: ruined buildings, streets blocked by rubble, charred vehicles and entire areas no longer fit for habitation.

As the IDF Arabic-language spokesperson said Tuesday, terror elements in Lebanon are exploiting Christian areas in the south of the country in the hope that those areas will provide them with protection, thereby putting Christian communities at risk.

In March, during Operation Lion’s Roar, Lebanese reports said senior figures in the Christian village of Rmeish in southern Lebanon received phone warnings from the IDF with a clear message: If Hezbollah is present among you, we will strike.

Rmeish is located about two kilometers from the Israeli border. In a recording of one of the calls, the IDF representative said: “We see you as friends and family. We do not want you to evacuate the area. But your presence there is conditional. If Hezbollah elements are among you, we will strike, and you will leave the area. The responsibility is yours, without Hezbollah. We know there is displacement from Bint Jbeil, Aitaroun and Yaroun. If any of them are connected to Hezbollah, you are responsible.”

The village official replied that the message was clear and said he would pass the instruction on to the rest of the village. After the warning calls, the village decided to remove displaced people who had arrived there.

American sources told Lebanon’s MTV at the time that “Washington intervened to protect Christian villages in southern Lebanon, but the problem lies in the Lebanese army’s failure to prevent Hezbollah elements from entering them.”