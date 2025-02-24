U.S. expected to fully support Israel if fighting resumes in Gaza, American military expert says

If Israel is forced to resume fighting against Hamas in Gaza, the U.S. is expected to provide full support, according to Col. (Ret.) Rich Outzen, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.

If Israel is forced to resume fighting against Hamas in Gaza, the U.S. is expected to provide full support, according to Col. (Ret.) Rich Outzen, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.

If Israel is forced to resume fighting against Hamas in Gaza, the U.S. is expected to provide full support, according to Col. (Ret.) Rich Outzen, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.