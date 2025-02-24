U.S. expected to fully support Israel if fighting resumes in Gaza, American military expert says

Col. (Ret.) Rich Outzen: 'With the Trump office, I suspect whatever his reservations and whatever his tempering language and maybe even criticism at some points, you'll still see full military support'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
If Israel is forced to resume fighting against Hamas in Gaza, the U.S. is expected to provide full support, according to Col. (Ret.) Rich Outzen, Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council.
He told ILTV that even under the previous administration of President Joe Biden, the amount of military aid and ammunition that was withheld from Israel was “very, very minor.”
“With the Trump office, I suspect whatever his reservations and whatever his tempering language and maybe even criticism at some points, you'll still see full military support,” Outzen said.
Watch the full interview:
PHASE TWO
(קרדיט: ILTV)
