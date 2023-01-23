A popular video game set to commemorate the Holocaust

Via a unique undertaking, digital models of the "Yad-Vashem" museum in Jerusalem and of the Righteous Among the Nations garden in Haifa, both created on the popular sandbox video game Minecraft, will be unveiled.

With over 140 million active users every month, Minecraft is not only the most popular video game of all time, but it also serves as an educational tool.

2 View gallery The Yad-Vashem digital model ( Photo: Build Israel )

In the gaming organization called "Build Israel", there is a group of 50 teens, hard at work constructing various Israeli landmarks, utilizing all the digital tools the game provides, thus allowing others to be exposed to the Israeli ethos through a medium that young people connect to.

With Jerusalem's old city, the Masada national park, Tel Aviv's Rabin square, Dizengoff street, and the Israeli Knesset already appearing in the game, the Holocaust-themed museum in Jerusalem is next, hoping to introduce a heavy subject in an approachable manner.

A university student named Bernard Mordler teamed up with Alex Gold, the head of the Build Israel gaming group, and with German gamers, in order to make it happen, building an exact visual approximation of the museum.

2 View gallery The world's most popular video game ( Photo: Microsoft )

Aided by Simplex, a Herzliya-based mapping service, the undertaking will come to light and allow a more tangible experience involving pictures, diaries, and personal items of both survivors and victims of the holocaust. A virtual tool of the Righteous Among the Nations garden will also be possible.

"Yad-Vashem were very accommodating and made sure to give us access to educational materials and video clips," said Alex Gold. "They even gave us a full tour. "The gaming community in Germany also gave us their full assistance, allowing us to complete the task."