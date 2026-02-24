Uganda army chief says Jesus told him to build Yoni Netanyahu monument; compares Sudan’s RSF to Hitler

Uganda’s army chief and the son of President Yoweri Museveni said he dreams of building a monument in honor of Yoni Netanyahu, the Israeli commander killed during the 1976 Entebbe raid, before launching a separate attack on Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces and comparing them to Adolf Hitler.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of the Uganda People’s Defence Force and widely viewed as his father’s likely successor, posted a series of messages overnight Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, following a meeting between Museveni and RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.

2 View gallery Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, son of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni ( Photo: AP )

“For the last 4 years, My God Jesus Christ has appeared to me in dreams and visions. He told me to build a monument to Yoni Netanyahu in Entebbe. And not to fear the world. He is stronger than the world!” Kainerugaba wrote.

Yoni Netanyahu, brother of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was killed while leading Israeli commandos in the raid to rescue hostages held at Entebbe Airport in 1976.

Kainerugaba later deleted the post about the monument.

Both he and his father have maintained close ties with Israeli leaders over the years. In 2020, Museveni and his wife, Janet, hosted a meeting in Uganda between Netanyahu and Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a step widely seen at the time as paving the way toward normalization between Israel and Sudan.

Kainerugaba’s posts then shifted sharply to Sudan’s paramilitary RSF, whose leader had met Museveni on Friday at the presidential residence in Entebbe.

2 View gallery Yoni Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

“Hemedti is a criminal,” Kainerugaba wrote. “He has the blood of thousands of black people on his hands.”

“RSF feels like heroes for killing innocent black people. Very good. I bet Hitler felt like a hero too for gassing Jews in Auschwitz,” he added.

He also warned that the RSF would “have to fight the whole of Black Africa before they win in Sudan. And that will NEVER happen.”

Museveni, in an official statement after meeting Hemedti, said he had emphasized that “dialogue and a peaceful political solution are the only sustainable paths to stability for Sudan and the region.”

Sudan’s Foreign Ministry, aligned with the Sudanese Armed Forces in the country’s civil war, condemned the meeting as an insult to humanity and the Sudanese people.

The war in Sudan, which began in April 2023, has become one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The RSF, which controls much of western Sudan, including large parts of Darfur, has been widely accused of committing genocide against non-Arab communities.

While Egypt, Turkey and more recently Saudi Arabia and Qatar have supported the Sudanese Armed Forces, the RSF has long been seen as enjoying backing from the United Arab Emirates. Uganda, like Kenya and Ethiopia, is often viewed as being within the UAE’s sphere of influence.