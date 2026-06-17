British Embassy marks King Charles’ birthday in Israel in first major event since October 7

The British Embassy in Israel held its King’s Birthday Party on June 16 at the residence of British Ambassador Simon Walters in Ramat Gan, marking the embassy’s first major celebration since 2023 following the October 7 attacks and the war that followed.

Around 500 guests attended the reception, including Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, members of Knesset, government officials, foreign diplomats, business leaders, media figures, civil society representatives and families of people with British links who were murdered in the October 7 attacks, as well as relatives of British and British-linked hostages.

3 View gallery British Ambassador Simon Walters ( Photo: May Savir )

The event, held in honor of King Charles III, was also used to launch the 15th anniversary celebrations of the UK-Israel Tech Hub, a British government-backed initiative operating from the embassy since 2011. The hub works to connect Israeli innovation with British partners and promote long-term strategic cooperation in technology, business and industry.

Over the past 15 years, the initiative has helped build hundreds of partnerships between Israeli companies and UK organizations, with a focus on technologies aimed at economic growth, productivity and real-world challenges.

The evening opened with remarks from Ambassador Walters, followed by a speech from Barkat, who raised a toast to the King.

“This evening’s reception is an opportunity to reaffirm the strong and enduring partnership between Israel and the United Kingdom, and look forward towards the future with a spirit of hope,” Walters said. “This hope is strengthened by the fact that, even in these challenging times, there has been much to mark and celebrate regarding the British-Israeli partnership.”

Walters also pointed to the continued growth in bilateral economic ties.

3 View gallery The event, held in honor of King Charles III, was also used to launch the 15th anniversary celebrations of the UK-Israel Tech Hub ( Photo: May Savir )

3 View gallery Around 500 guests attended the reception ( Photo: May Savir )

“The UK-Israel partnership in technology, innovation and trade has grown stronger than ever,” he said. “One particular statistic stands out — the impressive 3.7% increase in bilateral trade over the past year, with UK-Israel annual trade now standing at £6.2 billion, making the UK one of Israel’s largest trading partners.”

The reception featured a floral theme and British cultural elements, including a UK military bagpiper, British food stands, a whisky bar and a local British cover band. The band performed both “God Save the King” and Israel’s national anthem, “Hatikvah.”