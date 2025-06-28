Immigrants land in Israel just hours after Iran war ends

At Ben Gurion Airport on Wednesday, just 24 hours after a ceasefire ended a deadly round of fighting between Israel and Iran, dozens of new immigrants arrived—many of them from France. Despite the recent violence, they say they’re not afraid. For them, setting foot on Israeli soil is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

With war still fresh in the air, Jewish immigrants landed in Israel, touching down to tears, cheers, and waving flags.

Despite the war, they chose to move forward with aliyah, their immigration to the Jewish state.

HOMECOMING ( ILTV )

Some, like Dvorah Chetboun, said they came for their children—so they could grow up in Israel, join the IDF, and build their future here.

Others spoke of rising antisemitism in Europe, a deep sense of Jewish destiny, and a longing to raise the next generation in the Land of Israel.

Doron Almog, chairman of the Jewish Agency for Israel, greeted the arrivals.

“What is the motivation of Jews to come to Israel, this risky place? [It] is unconditional love. It is something not rational," Almog said.

Israel’s “return to normal” came swiftly this week after a military campaign that wiped out top figures in Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Iran retaliated with a massive missile barrage, killing 28 in Israel. Authorities in Iran claim hundreds were killed there—though reporting has been restricted.

Both sides claimed victory.

But for these immigrants, the focus wasn’t on politics or missiles—it was on a new beginning.

“Today’s like a dream coming true," said new immigrant Jessica Berdah. “Israel is home, and I don’t know how to explain this feeling, actually.”