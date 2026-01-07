In covert operation, Israel transferred MDA ambulances to Druze in Syria’s Sweida

Israel has quietly expanded its humanitarian assistance to Syria’s Druze community, transferring five refurbished Magen David Adom ambulances earlier this week to the Sweida region in a covert operation carried out under heavy secrecy, according to information obtained by ynet.
The ambulances were fully equipped with medical gear and handed over to Druze civilians to enable emergency medical treatment and rapid response in crisis situations, officials said.
The move comes amid broader Israeli efforts, involving the state, the IDF and members of Israel’s Druze community, to assist Druze populations in southern Syria who Israel views as under threat from the regime of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Earlier this week, The Washington Post reported that Israel has also provided military assistance to Druze forces in Sweida. According to the report, which cited about 20 Israeli, Western and regional sources, Israel supplied roughly 500 rifles, ammunition and protective vests to what is described as the Druze “military council” in the area. The bulk of the transfers reportedly took place in April, during clashes between Druze fighters and forces loyal to al-Sharaa.
The report said the assistance slowed in August, when talks began with al-Sharaa’s government over a potential security arrangement that has yet to materialize, amid Israeli doubts about the Druze fighters’ objectives.
The Washington Post also reported that Israel provides monthly payments of $100 to $200 to about 3,000 Druze fighters and has continued to airdrop equipment, including protective gear and medical supplies. Druze leaders in Syria told the newspaper the support has weakened al-Sharaa’s ability to consolidate control in the region.
Separately, ynet reported last month that 17 young Druze men from Sweida are expected to undergo specialized training in Israel to become firefighters. The program includes professional instruction, equipment and a new fire engine, with the goal of establishing a fire station in the Druze region of southern Syria upon their return.
The firefighter training initiative is being led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in coordination with the National Security Council. Israeli officials have said that beyond humanitarian considerations, Israel views its ties with the Druze community — including families across the border — as a strategic relationship.