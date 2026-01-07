In covert operation, Israel transferred MDA ambulances to Druze in Syria’s Sweida

, transferring five refurbished Magen David Adom ambulances earlier this week to the Sweida region in a covert operation carried out under heavy secrecy, according to information obtained by ynet.

The ambulances were fully equipped with medical gear and handed over to Druze civilians to enable emergency medical treatment and rapid response in crisis situations, officials said.

The move comes amid broader Israeli efforts, involving the state, the IDF and members of Israel’s Druze community, to assist Druze populations in southern Syria who Israel views as under threat from the regime of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.

