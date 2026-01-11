Netanyahu, Germany’s interior minister sign joint declaration on security and counterterrorism

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt signed a joint declaration expanding cooperation on cyber defense, counterterrorism and advanced technologies, citing threats from Iran and its regional proxies

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday signed what was described as a historic joint declaration with German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt.
“Iran and its proxies, Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, threaten not only Israel but regional stability and international security,” Netanyahu said.
German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: GPO)
“The declaration signed today anchors deep cooperation with Germany in the fields of cyber defense, counterterrorism and advanced technologies and translates security commitment into joint action. Israel’s enemies should know, our eyes are on them at all times and everywhere.”
The declaration formalizes Germany’s deep commitment to the security of the State of Israel and elevates security and technological cooperation between the two countries to a new strategic level.
(Photo: GPO)
It establishes a broad security partnership between the two countries’ security authorities in areas including cyber defense, advanced technologies, law enforcement, counterterrorism and civil defense. The declaration also reflects Germany’s historical responsibility, including strengthening Holocaust remembrance and cooperation with Yad Vashem.
The signing of the declaration, particularly against the backdrop of the Hamas terror attack on October 7, marks a pivotal moment in deepening the security, technological and values-based alliance between Israel and Germany.
