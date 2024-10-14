800 meter Hezbollah tunnel uncovered near border, 'coffee in cups was still hot when troops arrived'

The IDF located an underground complex that served as the headquarters of Hezbollah's elite unit, Radwan Force. The headquarters, about 800 meters long, is located close to the border with Israel, in the heart of a civilian neighborhood in southern Lebanon.
The soldiers located weapon caches in the tunnel, including anti-helicopter missiles, munitions, motorcycles, additional underground shafts, and enough supplies to stay in the underground complex, including food, a kitchen, and living quarters. According to the IDF, all of these were intended to be used by the Radwan Force as part of the plan to occupy the Galilee. According to the military spokesperson, the troops found cups with coffee that was still hot when they arrived.
During a raid on a compound, the IDF encountered a terrorist who had barricaded himself in the headquarters. He was killed in an airstrike.
At the same time, troops battled and killed several Radwan terrorists, located weapons, and destroyed Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure above and below ground.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would continue to attack Hezbollah wherever the terrorists are. The prime minister spoke after a visit to the wounded soldiers hurt on Sunday when a Hezbollah drone exploded in a base in central Israel, killing four and wounding dozens more.
"I want to make it clear. We will continue to hit Hezbollah mercilessly in all parts of Lebanon, including in Beirut, according to operational considerations. We have proven this recently, and we will continue to prove it in the coming days as well," Netanyahu said after reports that the IDF had suspended attacks on the Lebanese capital after the prime minister's call with U.S. President Joe Biden, last week.
