IDF successfully tests 'world's most advanced naval strike system'

The Israeli Navy, the Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) in the Defense Ministry and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) successfully conducted an operational test of the Gabriel 5 sea-to-sea missile, the military reported on Thursday.

As part of the drill, the missile was launched at a target vessel simulating an enemy warship, successfully completing detection, tracking and engagement processes under combat-like conditions. Defense officials called the test a key milestone in bolstering Israel’s maritime offensive capabilities.

"The successful launch provides the Israeli Navy with greater operational freedom and strengthens our maritime superiority," said Brig. Gen. Yehuda Elmakias, head of the Research and Development Unit at DDR&D. He emphasized that the missile system enhances Israel’s ability to protect strategic assets, infrastructure and civilian security.

The Gabriel 5 is one of the Israeli Navy’s most advanced naval strike systems, allowing for precise targeting of enemy vessels. Capt. A., head of the Israeli Navy’s Weapons Department, said the missile’s capabilities are already being applied in combat, providing a "substantial operational advantage across all arenas."

The test marks a significant advancement in the Israeli Navy's offensive capabilities, he added. "Our forces demonstrated great professionalism and precision. We will continue developing our offensive and defensive systems to maintain maritime superiority."

IAI CEO Boaz Levy praised the success of the test, calling the Gabriel 5 the "most advanced naval strike system of its kind in the world." He noted that the missile followed its intended trajectory and struck the target with pinpoint accuracy, reinforcing IAI’s role in developing cutting-edge combat technology.

The Gabriel 5 missile system is considered a critical component of Israel’s maritime defense strategy, ensuring the navy’s ability to counter evolving threats and maintain regional security.