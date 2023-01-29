Iranian military factory hit by 'unidentified attackers' in drone strike

A loud explosion struck a military industry factory near Iran's central city of Isfahan overnight, in what Tehran said on Sunday was a drone strike by unidentified attackers.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came amid tension with the West over Tehran's nuclear work and supply of arms for Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as months of anti-government demonstrations at home.

3 View gallery Iranians unclear on who launched the drone attack ( Photo: drones.rusi.org/ )

The extent of the damage could not be independently confirmed. Iran's Defense Ministry said the explosion caused only minor damage and no casualties.

Iranian media video showing a flash of light at the plant, which the official IRNA news agency described as an ammunitions factory. Footage showed emergency vehicles and fire trucks outside the complex.

"Around 23:30 (2000 GMT) on Saturday night, an unsuccessful attack was carried out using micro Aerial Vehicles (MAVs) on one of the ministry's workshop sites," the Defense Ministry said in a statement carried by Iran's state TV.

It said one drone was shot down "and the other two were caught in defense traps and blew up. It caused only minor damage to the roof of a workshop building. There were no casualties."

The attack "has not affected our installations and mission...and such blind measures will not have an impact on the continuation of the country's progress."

3 View gallery Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ( Photo: EPA / IRAN SUPREME LEADER OFFICE )

Separately, IRNA reported early on Sunday a massive fire at a motor oil factory in an industrial zone near the northwestern city of Tabriz. It gave no information about the cause of that blaze.

Iran has in the past accused its arch enemy Israel of planning attacks using agents inside Iranian territory. In July, Tehran said it had arrested a sabotage team made up of Kurdish militants working for Israel who planned to blow up a "sensitive" defense industry center in Isfahan.

An Israeli military spokesperson declined comment when asked if Israel had a connection to the latest incident. Israel has long said it could attack Iran if diplomacy fails to curb Tehran's nuclear or missile programs, but has a policy of withholding comment on specific incidents.

In Ukraine, which accuses Iran of supplying hundreds of drones to Russia to attack civilian targets in cities far from the front, a senior aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky linked the incident directly to the war there.

"War logic is inexorable & murderous. It bills the authors & accomplices strictly," Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. "Explosive night in Iran - drone & missile production, oil refineries. Did warn you."

3 View gallery Natanz uranium enrichment facility in Iran ( Photo: AP )

Several Iranian nuclear sites are located in Isfahan province, including Natanz, centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program, which Iran accuses Israel of sabotaging in 2021. There have been a number of explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities in recent years.

Talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact have stalled since September. Under the pact, abandoned by Washington under President Donald Trump, Iran agreed to limit nuclear work in return for easing of sanctions.

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies its forces use Iranian drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.