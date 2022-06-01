'Israel's New Hope party leader in talks to join Netanyahu-led government'





New Hope leader Gideon Saar is in discussions to join a Netanyahu led government, Ynet has learned.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Saar who is justice minister in the government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is considering a renewed partnership with his former political home after resigning from it before the 2021 elections and following his failure to challenge Netanyahu's leadership.

2 View gallery Gideon Saar ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

Saar then vowed he would not serve under Netanyahu who is on trial for corruption.

His right-wing faction is considered at risk of failing to pass the minimum four seat Knesset threshold should elections take place.

On Tuesday, Saar made an explicit threat to the survival of the coalition, when he said all members must support an extension to the bill regulating Israeli law over West Bank settlers.

The Islamist Ra'am party, also in the coalition was expected to oppose the extension.

Should the coalition fail to extend the regulations, Israeli law for the most part, will not apply to the West Bank which has not been officially annexed by Israel and remains under military rule.

"Without this law, Israelis would be tried through the military courts, which is something we certainly would not want," Saar said.

"Were it not for this law, security prisoners in the Israeli prison would have to be held in military prisons in Judea and Samaria. The police would not be authorized to investigate crimes committed by residents of Judea and Samaria, even if they took place in Israel.

According to sources, in discussions with the Likud, Saar will be appointed foreign minister and his members of his faction will be given senior positions in Netanyahu's government but insist that the justice ministry, currently led by Saar, be under a minister from the Likud.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu and Gideon Saar ( Photo: Point 2 Point )

Sources inside the Likud said Netanyahu had instructed party members to refrain from attacks on Saar or his faction.

New Hope officials deny they are considering a partnership with Netanyahu and say the Likud has made numerous overtures attempting to lure the faction to their side.