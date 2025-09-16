Bill Ackman calls Kirk’s death a catalyst, reaffirms Israel support

Bill Ackman, a leading investor and philanthropist, together with his wife, Dr. Neri Oxman, has advanced global initiatives in health, scientific research, education, and culture through Pershing Square Philanthropies. The couple has also been at the forefront of the fight against antisemitism, while making major investments in Israel’s economic growth.

On the sidelines of the University of Haifa honorary diploma event, Ackman reflected on the shocking murder of conservative influencer and evangelical Christian leader Charlie Kirk — a staunch supporter of Israel — in a short interview.

