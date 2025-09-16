Bill Ackman calls Kirk’s death a catalyst, reaffirms Israel support

Bill Ackman, a leading investor and philanthropist, together with his wife, Dr. Neri Oxman, has advanced global initiatives in health, scientific research, education, and culture through Pershing Square Philanthropies. The couple has also been at the forefront of the fight against antisemitism, while making major investments in Israel’s economic growth.
On the sidelines of the University of Haifa honorary diploma event, Ackman reflected on the shocking murder of conservative influencer and evangelical Christian leader Charlie Kirk — a staunch supporter of Israel — in a short interview.
“I think there is a radicalization that has happened globally and it only takes one bad actor to have such a tragedy. Charlie was a very important voice and I think his wife will expand his voice. This may be a very important catalyst,” Ackman said. “While his death is a tragedy, he hopefully will not die in vain.”
Ackman then turned to Israel, explaining why he continues to stand with the country despite 23 months of war and widespread international criticism.
“I focus on the truth. It keeps life simple,” he said. “I’m very optimistic about Israel's future.”