‘Central Command will be busy tonight’: US, Iran brace for major strikes overnight

Iran's armed forces are on high alert and warn of retaliatory strikes against additional U.S. targets if Washington launches new attacks, Iranian state-affiliated media reported Thursday.

Tasnim News Agency, citing an unidentified military source, said Iran would target new American interests if the United States took military action and warned that any "aggressive action" would be met with another heavy response.

2 View gallery Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS, Shutterstock, AP/Alex Brandon )

According to the report, Iranian armed forces were "fully prepared" for developments overnight.

Separately, Mehr News Agency reported that air defense systems had been activated in Iran's Fars province. Iranian media also reported hearing distant sounds on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf, although the source of the sounds was not immediately clear.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said U.S. Central Command would be "busy tonight" and indicated that additional military action against Iran was imminent.

2 View gallery US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth ( Photo: AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzalez )

Hegseth said the United States would strike Iran "hard" and target key facilities, adding that the attacks would be "strong and clear." He said the operation would advance U.S. military interests and strengthen Washington's diplomatic position.