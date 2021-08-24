UN, EU condemn Palestinian Authority over activist arrests

The UN and the EU expressed concern Tuesday over a spate of arrests of activists by Palestinian security forces, as the death of a leading activist in custody sparked persistent protests.

Demonstrators in the West Bank have demanded justice since the June death of Nizar Banat — a leading critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and its 86-year-old president Mahmoud Abbas — who died in custody after security forces stormed his home in the flashpoint city of Hebron and dragged him away.

3 צפייה בגלריה Demonstrators chant anti-Palestinian Authority slogans and carry posters with pictures of outspoken critic Nizar Banat during a rally protesting his death in the West Bank city of Ramallah ( Photo: AP )

The United Nations human rights office said it was "deeply concerned at continuing pressure on those seeking to exercise their rights to freedom of expression and assembly in Palestine."

It said that security forces had arrested 23 people in Ramallah on Saturday on the grounds that "they were holding a public protest," but noted that 21 of them "were detained before any protest had even started."

It said "more arrests appear to be taking place" targeting "well-known human rights defenders and political activists," and called for "the immediate release without charge of these individuals."

The Palestinian Authority was not immediately available to respond to the criticism.

A statement from the European Union representative in Jerusalem also condemned the weekend arrests, which it said had come "against the backdrop of reports of an increase in apparently politically motivated arrests by the Palestinian Authority over the past few months."

3 צפייה בגלריה Nizar Banat ( Photo: AP )

"Violence against peaceful human rights defenders, activists and protesters is unacceptable," the EU said.

Nearly two dozen Palestinian civil society groups issued a statement on Monday warning of "a dangerous decline in rights and public freedoms" and holding Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh responsible for "his failure to protect the rights of citizens".

Opinion polls suggest support for the PA and Abbas remain low.

Anger ticked up following Abbas' decision to indefinitely postpone elections scheduled for May and July, which would have been the first Palestinian polls in 15 years.

Abbas said the elections could not go ahead until Israel agreed to allow voting in annexed East Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as the capital of their future state.

3 צפייה בגלריה Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote during local elections, at a polling station in the West Bank city of Ramallah ( Photo: AP )

But Palestinian analysts said the president balked when it looked like his secular Fatah movement was heading for defeat.

Banat's death appears to have intensified frustration.

A post-mortem found he had been beaten on the head, chest, neck, legs and hands, with less than an hour elapsing between his arrest and his death.