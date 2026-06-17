Netanyahu is a good man who gets a little excited sometimes, Trump says

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is a "good man who gets a little excited sometimes," in comments about the Iran deal at the close of a G7 summit in France.
Speaking to reporters, Trump said the pact reached with Iran on Sunday could be signed “tomorrow, maybe the next day.”
“We will most likely sign a deal,” Trump said, adding that Iran wants an agreement.
Earlier Wednesday, Trump said the agreement was not final and that he could resume the war if he is dissatisfied with the outcome.
Trump said the United States had sent Israel a copy of the memorandum of understanding. He also said Israel “could do a better job” regarding Hezbollah and added, “I feel very bad for Lebanon.”
The president said technical discussions on Iran’s nuclear stockpiles would begin immediately. He said maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had increased substantially and praised Iranians as “smart people” and “good negotiators.”
Trump said the administration is also working on a parallel effort with Gulf nations to address nonnuclear issues, including ballistic missiles and Iran-backed proxy groups.