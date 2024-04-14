Watch Iranian drones, missiles intercepted over Jerusalem, al Aqsa Mosque

The over 200 drones and missiles fired from Iran at Israel early on Sunday, in the first wave of the Iranian attack, were intercepted over Israeli cities including Jerusalem and captured on camera over the city's iconic buildings.
Sirens warned Israelis of the incoming attack from the norther Galilee region, the West Bank, cities in the Negev Desert and the capital and its surroundings.
An Israeli official said 99% of the threats were intercepted and the military said most did not reach Israeli territory.
A 7-year old girl in a Bedouin community in the Negev suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva for treatment.