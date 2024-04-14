Watch Iranian drones, missiles intercepted over Jerusalem, al Aqsa Mosque

Sirens were activated in Jerusalem as well overnight, images of the intercept of the incoming missiles and drones were captured over Temple Mount

Liran Tamari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iranian attack on Israel
missiles
Drone strike
Iran


The over 200 drones and missiles fired from Iran at Israel early on Sunday, in the first wave of the Iranian attack, were intercepted over Israeli cities including Jerusalem and captured on camera over the city's iconic buildings.
Sirens warned Israelis of the incoming attack from the norther Galilee region, the West Bank, cities in the Negev Desert and the capital and its surroundings.
1 View gallery
יירוטים בשמי הר הבית שבמזרח ירושליםיירוטים בשמי הר הבית שבמזרח ירושלים
Intercept over Temple Mount
An Israeli official said 99% of the threats were intercepted and the military said most did not reach Israeli territory.
A 7-year old girl in a Bedouin community in the Negev suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva for treatment.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""