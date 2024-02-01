Israelis sue Iran for 1 billion dollars over Hamas massacre | Exclusive

At least 66 Israeli-American or Israeli families with close relatives wounded, abducted or murdered in the Hamas atrocities on October 7, filed a law suit in the New York Federal Court demanding compensation from Iran, totaling a billion dollars.

The families said Iran was responsible for the physical and mental anguish they suffered because it financed and trained Hamas terrorists who carried out the massacre.

Natalia Ben Zvi, whose son Sagiv was murdered at the Nova music festival said she is seeking justice. "My son was a beautiful and kind man. To me, Iran is the head of the snake and is no less responsible than Hamas."

