British tourists expelled from India over anti-Israel stickers with swastikas

Indian police have ordered two British tourists to leave the country immediately after they posted anti-Israel stickers around the city of Pushkar in the western state of Rajasthan, local media reported Tuesday.

Authorities said the stickers included slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Boycott Israel,” alongside Israeli flags defaced with swastikas. Police determined the actions violated the terms of the tourists’ visas by engaging in political activity while in India.

1 View gallery The stickers that were posted

The tourists were identified as Lewis Gabriel Dee and Anueshi Emma Christine, both 36. Police said the pair began distributing the stickers about two weeks ago and that their actions hurt public sentiments.

The Rajasthan Police’s Criminal Investigation Department located the couple and issued an order requiring them to leave India immediately. Local police said that although no formal complaints were filed by Israeli tourists, the stickers were viewed as a provocation in a sensitive area. The incident sparked public outcry in India and received extensive coverage in local media.

Pushkar is a popular destination among Israeli travelers, with about 10,000 Israelis visiting the city each year. Authorities estimate that around 2,000 Israelis are currently staying in the area.

Miron Karlik, administrator of a Facebook group called “Traveling India with Miron,” which has about 75,000 members, said he learned of the incident from Indian contacts and shared details with the group. Many members expressed support for the Indian authorities’ handling of the case.