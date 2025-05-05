What are the IDF’s three main goals in Gaza?

The IDF is consistently pursuing three main goals, according to Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.
He told ILTV News that the first goal is improving the defense of the towns along the Gaza Strip.
“We have to bring back people to the kibbutzim that are really close to the border,” he said. “In order to do that, we need to push Hamas west toward the sea and secure the area.”
The second goal is to put pressure on the terror organization to release the hostages.
“It’s crystal clear that Hamas is not pressured enough. They need to be pressured more in order to bring them to the point where they are willing to do a hostage deal—without Israel needing to give up its goals of war, without giving up the mission of eradicating Hamas,” Avivi said.
Finally, the third goal is to destroy Hamas’s rule in Gaza. To that end, the government and IDF have announced that more troops are being called to battle.
