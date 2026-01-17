IDF intercepts drones smuggling weapons across Egypt border

Israeli forces foiled an attempted weapons smuggling operation Friday after detecting two drones crossing into Israeli territory from the western border, the Israel Defense Forces said.

According to the IDF, surveillance soldiers and the air control system identified two drones entering Israel in an effort to smuggle weapons. Forces from the Paran Brigade were dispatched to the area and intercepted both drones.

2 View gallery The weapons that were seized ( Photo: IDF )

The military said the drones were carrying a total of six M-16 rifles. The seized weapons were transferred to security forces for further handling.

Earlier this month, the IDF reported intercepting another drone along the western border during a similar smuggling attempt. That drone was found to be carrying three M-16 rifles and 16 magazines.

2 View gallery The drones that were captured ( Photo: IDF )

During a Knesset committee discussion in October, officials revealed a sharp rise in drone-based smuggling attempts along the Egypt-Israel border. According to the data presented, nearly 900 drone smuggling incidents were recorded in the three months preceding the discussion.