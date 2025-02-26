Israel's next strike on Gaza will be 'decisive,' says brigadier general

The IDF is preparing for a "decisive" attack on Gaza, “an attack of the kind we have not seen at all in the last 15 months, a completely different kind of attack,” said Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.

The IDF is preparing for a "decisive" attack on Gaza, “an attack of the kind we have not seen at all in the last 15 months, a completely different kind of attack,” said Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.

The IDF is preparing for a "decisive" attack on Gaza, “an attack of the kind we have not seen at all in the last 15 months, a completely different kind of attack,” said Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.

He told ILTV that the attack is going to be decisive in order to eradicate Hamas completely and also to release the remaining hostages.

He told ILTV that the attack is going to be decisive in order to eradicate Hamas completely and also to release the remaining hostages.

He told ILTV that the attack is going to be decisive in order to eradicate Hamas completely and also to release the remaining hostages.