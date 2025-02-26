Israel's next strike on Gaza will be 'decisive,' says brigadier general

The IDF is preparing for a "decisive" attack on Gaza, “an attack of the kind we have not seen at all in the last 15 months, a completely different kind of attack,” said Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.
He told ILTV that the attack is going to be decisive in order to eradicate Hamas completely and also to release the remaining hostages.
Avivi added that it is unlikely Israel and Hamas will move to Phase II of the ceasefire-for-hostage deal. He said there is too big a gap between the two sides: Israel wants Hamas to lay down its weapons and give Israel the hostages, while Hamas wants to remain in control of Gaza.
“There is an option to extend the first stage and release more hostages,” Avivi said. “This is realistic. Hamas might want more time to organize, to release more terrorists, and to get more humanitarian aid.”
Watch the full interview: