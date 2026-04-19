Soldier filmed smashing Jesus statue in southern Lebanon; IDF: 'inconsistent with values expected'

An IDF soldier is seen smashing a statue of Jesus in a village in southern Lebanon ןn footage published Sunday on social media. According to one report, the incident took place in the village of Debel, a Christian village in the central sector of southern Lebanon. The IDF initially said it would examine the authenticity of the footage, and later confirmed it was authentic, describing the incident as serious.

“Following the completion of an initial examination regarding a photograph published earlier today of an IDF soldier harming a Christian symbol, it was determined that the photograph depicts an IDF soldier operating in southern Lebanon," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement. "The IDF views the incident with great severity and emphasizes that the soldier’s conduct is wholly inconsistent with the values expected of its troops."

1 View gallery IDF soldier caught on camera smashing Jesus statue in southern Lebanon

"The incident is being investigated by the Northern Command and is currently being addressed through the chain of command. Appropriate measures will be taken against those involved in accordance with the findings. Furthermore, the IDF is working to assist the community in restoring the statue to its place. The IDF is operating to dismantle the terrorist infrastructure established by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and has no intention of harming civilian infrastructure, including religious buildings or religious symbols,” the statement concluded.

The IDF on Sunday also published a map of the forward defense line (the “yellow line”) where forces are operating in southern Lebanon to prevent direct threats to communities in northern Israel. The IDF said that “at present, five divisions, alongside Israeli Navy forces, are operating simultaneously south of the Forward Defense Line in southern Lebanon in order to dismantle Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and to prevent direct threats to communities in northern Israel.”