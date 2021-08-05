Airforce strikes rocket launch sites in Lebanon, military says

The Air force conducted strikes on what the IDF said were rocket launch sites in south Lebanon early on Thursday in response to earlier projectile fire towards Israel from Lebanese territory.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

This was the first air raid conducted by Israel over Lebanon in years after a relative calm along the border since the 2006 Second Lebanon War fought against the Iran backed Hezbollah terror group.

4 צפייה בגלריה IDF released images of its airstrike on target in Lebanon early on Thursday ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

A military spokesperson said on Thursday that "fighter jets struck the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the rockets were launched."

In its statement the IDF said its strikes will continue and increase in response to terrorist attempts against Israel and its citizens.

Two rockets launched from Lebanon on Wednesday struck Israel, which responded with artillery fire amid heightened regional tensions over an alleged Iranian attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf last week.

4 צפייה בגלריה A fire caused by rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on Wednesday ( Photo: Efi Sharir )

There was no claim of responsibility for the rocket strike, launched from an area of south Lebanon under the sway of Iranian-backed Hezbollah guerrillas. and no casualties were reported.

4 צפייה בגלריה Fire caused by rocket fire from Lebanon on the Israeli side of the border on Wednesday

An additional target in the area that was a source of rocket fire in the recent past was also struck, the military said.

4 צפייה בגלריה Artillery batteries target the source of rocket fire from Southern Lebanon on Wednesday ( Photo: AFP )

Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV said that Israeli warplanes had carried out two raids in the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Mahmudiya, about 12 km (7.5 miles) from the Israeli border.

But small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past, including two rockets launched towards Israel in July.

The U.S. State Department condemned the rocket fire towards Israel and said Washington would engage with both Israel and Lebanon to "de-escalate" the situation along the border.

"We absolutely condemn the rocket attacks from armed groups, based in Lebanon, that were fired into Israel," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday.



