Trump posts 'restraining order' jab at Italian PM Meloni, Italy says she’s done responding

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Tuesday that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will no longer respond to provocations from U.S. President Donald Trump , after Trump again insulted her this week by posting a photo of her with the caption: “Restraining order needed.”

Meloni was until recently one of Trump’s closest allies in Europe, and was the only European leader to attend his inauguration in January 2025. Some had even described her as Europe’s “Trump whisperer.”

In recent months, however, a rift has opened between them. Meloni criticized Trump after he lashed out at Pope Leo XIV for condemning the war in Iran. Trump was also angered that Italy, like other European Union countries, did not come to Washington’s aid in the war against Tehran and instead distanced itself from the conflict.

Last month, Trump claimed in an interview with an Italian television channel that Meloni had “begged” him to take a photo with her during the G7 summit in France. In an unusual move, Meloni publicly responded, accusing the U.S. president of lying and asking why he behaves that way toward allies.

On Sunday, ahead of Trump and Meloni’s arrival at the NATO summit in Turkey, which opens Tuesday evening, Trump appeared to try to reignite the clash by posting the image suggesting Meloni should be kept away from him.

Donald Trump, Giorgia Meloni ( Photo: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin )

Speaking Tuesday morning to the Italian newspaper La Stampa, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said the U.S. president “speaks for himself.”

“We have an American president who likes to provoke, especially on social media,” Tajani said. “We have decided to stop responding to these statements so as not to inflame disputes among our allies. We are friends of the U.S. and will remain so, as it is our strategic partner and Europe’s strategic partner.”

Tajani’s comments came after he told an Italian news channel Monday that he was convinced transatlantic relations are far stronger than “this or that statement.” Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto also said he was focused on preserving Italy’s relationship with a vital ally like the United States. “People come and go, but relations remain,” he said.

The confrontation between Trump and Meloni became a public diplomatic crisis last month, when Trump told an Italian television channel that Meloni had “begged” him for a photo at the G7 summit.

“She was probably happy that I spoke to her. I didn’t have to speak to her. She begged me to take a picture with her, she wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have done it, but I felt sorry for her,” Trump told Italy’s La7 channel, according to the dubbing that was published. The original recording of his remarks was not released.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani ( Photo: GIL COHEN-MAGEN / AFP )

Meloni responded with a short video posted to her account on X. “Trump’s statements are completely made up. I am stunned,” she said. “I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his allies, and this is not the first time. I can only say that it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination toward the enemies of the West and the U.S. He treats their leaders with much greater indulgence. There is one thing he needs to remember: I, or Italy, never beg.”

In a phone call with an NBC reporter hours after Meloni’s video, Trump appeared to further humiliate the Italian prime minister.

“She used to be a big fan,” he said. “But I don’t want her to be a fan, because she wasn’t there with NATO, in everything related to the Strait of Hormuz.”