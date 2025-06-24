850 Iran pounded

Sirens sound across Israel after Iran missile attack despite Trump ceasefire announcement

Alarms issued for large swaths of Israel just hours after US president announced phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran to take effect within a 24-hour window

Air raid sirens were activated in northern and southern Israel on Tuesday following a missile attack launched from Iran, Israeli defense officials said, despite the announcement of a ceasefire between the two countries just hours earlier. Shortly later, additional alarms were issued for southern and central Israel.
The IDF reported that at least one projectile was detected and intercepted, though details on potential damage or casualties were not immediately available.
The incident occurred after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a phased ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran, set to take effect within a 24-hour window. The missile fire raised fresh doubts about the durability of the agreement and underscored the fragile nature of the pause in hostilities following nearly two weeks of intense conflict.
