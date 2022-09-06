Israel targets Aleppo airport, Syrian state media reports

Israel struck Aleppo International Airport, Syrian state media claimed on Tuesday, in the second such attack on the airfield in as many weeks.
According to UK-based opposition war monitor The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the attack hit military targets.
State-owned news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying that the Israeli missile attack was launched from the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 8:16pm local time (1716 GMT).
The strike has damaged the runway and taken it out of service shortly after it became operational again following last week's strike.
Syria's Civil Aviation Authority announced on Thursday in a notice to pilots and airlines that Aleppo Airport was closed for maintenance work. It did not mention the attack on the airfield.
About an hour and a half after Thursday's attack, Syrian state TV reported that Syrian Air defenses intercepted an Israeli attack over Damascus and its countryside, with blasts shaking the Syrian capital, in an unusual succession of strikes hitting Israel's northern neighbor.
A day later, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal al-Meqdad warned that Israel was "playing with fire" with its recurring attacks on the country's civil airport.
According to sources linked with Syria's opposition, the Syrian regime is allowing Iran to use its civil airport to smuggle arms and technology for its proxies that will later be aimed at Israel.
Satellite images released earlier this week showed the extend of the damage to Aleppo International Airport's runway. Footage shows that a fire had broken out after the strike and opened a gaping hole in the landing strip.