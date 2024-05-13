Hamas runs Stasi like internal security service, surveilling citizens, report

According to documents uncovered by the IDF during the war, the General Security Service GSS opened files on people who participated in demonstrations against the Hamas rulers and in some cases even surveilled people to determine if they were having extra marital affairs.

