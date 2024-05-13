Hamas runs Stasi like internal security service, surveilling citizens, report

Israeli intelligence officials provide documents showing force answering directly to Sinwar keeping files on some 10,000 Gazans, running network of informants, targeting any voices of dissent 

Ynet|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Yahya Sinwar
Hamas
Gaza
security
Hamas operated like the Stasi running an internal security service that employed a network of informants and retained surveillance records for some 10,000 people, The New York Times reported on Monday.
The force, under the leadership of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, worked to quash any voices of opposition, the paper said quoting Israeli intelligence officials.
3 View gallery
יחיא סינוואריחיא סינוואר
Yahya Sinwar with security guards in Rafah in 2018
(צילום: EPA)
According to documents uncovered by the IDF during the war, the General Security Service GSS opened files on people who participated in demonstrations against the Hamas rulers and in some cases even surveilled people to determine if they were having extra marital affairs.
3 View gallery
הפגנות חריגות בעזה נגד "יוקר המחיה"; חמאס מנסה לדכא המחאה הפגנות חריגות בעזה נגד "יוקר המחיה"; חמאס מנסה לדכא המחאה
Gazans protest cost of living in 2019
The paper reported that its correspondents were shown a presentation of 62 slides, prepared for Sinwar, according to the intelligence officials, that detailed the workings of the force, which showed how far it had penetrated into the lives of Gazan civilians. The GSS followed journalists including from foreign outlets, anyone thought to be behaving in an immoral fashion and any participants of protests such as the demonstrations against the high cost of living in 2019. They considered any political dissent as a threat to the Hamas rule.
The Times viewed documents that include seven intelligence files ranging from October 2016 to August 2023.
3 View gallery
הפגנות חריגות בעזה נגד "יוקר המחיה"; חמאס מנסה לדכא המחאה הפגנות חריגות בעזה נגד "יוקר המחיה"; חמאס מנסה לדכא המחאה
A member of the Hamas security forces shooting at protesters during a 2019 demonstration in Gaza
“This General Security Service is just like the Stasi of East Germany,” Michael Milshtein, a former Israeli military intelligence officer specializing in Palestinian affairs told The Times. “You always have an eye on the street.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""