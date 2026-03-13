Iran launches missiles at central and southern Israel; missile explodes in Negev, damage in Shoham and Rishon Lezion

Iran launched missiles toward central and southern Israel on Friday, with one projectile falling and exploding in the Negev. Earlier, damage was reported in Shoham and Rishon Lezion from what appeared to be fragmenting interceptor debris.
Footage from the Negev shows a missile descending and exploding as people scramble for cover behind parked cars.
Israel’ Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said fragments struck the yard of a building in the city of Lod, where a vehicle caught fire. No injuries were reported. According to MDA, no calls about casualties were received from the central region. In the south, security and emergency teams were conducting searches in Bedouin communities across the Negev following the launches. It was not immediately clear how many missiles were fired, though initial indications suggested that most were intercepted.