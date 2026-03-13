Iran launches missiles at central and southern Israel; missile explodes in Negev, damage in Shoham and Rishon Lezion

Iran launched missiles toward central and southern Israel on Friday, with one projectile falling and exploding in the Negev. Earlier, damage was reported in Shoham and Rishon Lezion from what appeared to be fragmenting interceptor debris.

Iran launched missiles toward central and southern Israel on Friday, with one projectile falling and exploding in the Negev. Earlier, damage was reported in Shoham and Rishon Lezion from what appeared to be fragmenting interceptor debris.

Iran launched missiles toward central and southern Israel on Friday, with one projectile falling and exploding in the Negev. Earlier, damage was reported in Shoham and Rishon Lezion from what appeared to be fragmenting interceptor debris.