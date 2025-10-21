UK troops join US-led task force to support Gaza stabilization efforts

A small group of British military planning officers has been sent to Israel to join a U.S.-led task force supporting stabilization efforts in Gaza, the UK Ministry of Defence said.
Mediators — the United States, Egypt and Qatar — have intensified their efforts this week to solidify the early stages of the truce between Israel and Hamas and to advance President Donald Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan.
The U.S.-backed stabilization force, called the Civil-Military Coordination Center, or CMCC, is designed to help maintain security in Gaza. Details such as its composition, role, chain of command and legal status have not yet been finalized.
The United States has agreed to provide up to 200 troops to support the force, though they will not be deployed inside Gaza. U.S. officials said they are also in discussions with Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Azerbaijan about contributing to the mission.
A UK Ministry of Defense spokesperson said in a statement that a “small number of UK planning officers” had joined the CMCC, including a two-star deputy commander.
The spokesperson said the deployment was intended to ensure the UK remains integrated into U.S.-led planning for post-conflict stability in Gaza.
“The UK continues to work with international partners to support the Gaza ceasefire and to determine where it can best contribute to the peace process,” the spokesperson added.
British media reported that Defense Minister John Healey said Monday that Britain has “specialist experience and skills that we have offered to contribute,” adding that while the UK will not lead the effort, it will play its part.
Healey said the deployment was made in response to a request from the United States.