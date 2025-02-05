Watch: Israel experiments with new drone interception systems

Nine Israeli defense companies, including Elbit Systems, Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries, conducted a live demonstration of drone interception technologies in southern Israel.

The drill on Tuesday marked the culmination of a weeklong series of tests led by the Defense Ministry, aimed at evaluating Israel’s ability to counter the growing UAV threat – one that has particularly endangered northern communities in the current war.

As part of the competition-style event, defense firms deployed prototype interception systems developed under the guidance of the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D). The systems were tested against UAVs of varying speeds, altitudes, and ranges. The ministry plans to fast-track select technologies for development and production, with the goal of deploying new operational capabilities in the near future.

The closing event was attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, and other senior officials.

“The UAV threat is evolving across multiple fronts, driven by Iran and its proxies,” Katz said. “This threat has already taken a heavy toll in lives, and we are fully committed to developing an effective response. Everyone involved understands that defending Israel’s skies is a top priority. We are determined to push forward and introduce new interception capabilities to the battlefield in the near future.”

Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Danny Gold emphasized that the Defense Ministry is focused on developing a cost-effective, multi-layered UAV defense system. “Just as we have successfully built higher-tier missile defense solutions, we are now finalizing a comprehensive, robust, and affordable response to UAV threats,” he said.

Harel added, “This demonstration highlighted the importance of advancing technological efforts to enhance Israel’s defense capabilities. In the coming months, we will integrate the most effective solutions into IDF operations.”