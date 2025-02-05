Watch: Israel experiments with new drone interception systems

Nine Israeli defense companies conducted a test of prototype UAV interception systems in southern Israel, addressing the growing drone threat in the ongoing war; 'We will introduce new capabilities to the battlefield in the near future' Defense Minister Katz says

Elisha Ben Kimon|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems
Israel
Drone
Nine Israeli defense companies, including Elbit Systems, Rafael and Israel Aerospace Industries, conducted a live demonstration of drone interception technologies in southern Israel.
The drill on Tuesday marked the culmination of a weeklong series of tests led by the Defense Ministry, aimed at evaluating Israel’s ability to counter the growing UAV threat – one that has particularly endangered northern communities in the current war.
A day of testing of the interception systems developed
As part of the competition-style event, defense firms deployed prototype interception systems developed under the guidance of the Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D). The systems were tested against UAVs of varying speeds, altitudes, and ranges. The ministry plans to fast-track select technologies for development and production, with the goal of deploying new operational capabilities in the near future.
3 View gallery
יום מסכם לניסויים מבצעיים המציג יכולות יירוט כטב"מים באמצעות ירי ורחפניםיום מסכם לניסויים מבצעיים המציג יכולות יירוט כטב"מים באמצעות ירי ורחפנים
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
The closing event was attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, and other senior officials.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
“The UAV threat is evolving across multiple fronts, driven by Iran and its proxies,” Katz said. “This threat has already taken a heavy toll in lives, and we are fully committed to developing an effective response. Everyone involved understands that defending Israel’s skies is a top priority. We are determined to push forward and introduce new interception capabilities to the battlefield in the near future.”
3 View gallery
יום מסכם לניסויים מבצעיים המציג יכולות יירוט כטב"מים באמצעות ירי ורחפניםיום מסכם לניסויים מבצעיים המציג יכולות יירוט כטב"מים באמצעות ירי ורחפנים
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Danny Gold emphasized that the Defense Ministry is focused on developing a cost-effective, multi-layered UAV defense system. “Just as we have successfully built higher-tier missile defense solutions, we are now finalizing a comprehensive, robust, and affordable response to UAV threats,” he said.
3 View gallery
יום מסכם לניסויים מבצעיים המציג יכולות יירוט כטב"מים באמצעות ירי ורחפניםיום מסכם לניסויים מבצעיים המציג יכולות יירוט כטב"מים באמצעות ירי ורחפנים
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
Harel added, “This demonstration highlighted the importance of advancing technological efforts to enhance Israel’s defense capabilities. In the coming months, we will integrate the most effective solutions into IDF operations.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""