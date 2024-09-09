Security forces thwart terror attack in highway bust

The IDF and Shin Bet said late on Monday that they thwarted an imminent terror attack when they arrested 13 men traveling in a car on a major highway. Earlier forces stopped the car, blocking traffic and causing an hour-long delay for commuters.
Video of the arrest spread on social media and showed the men coming out of the car with their hands raised and told to lie on the street after the forces surrounded the vehicle.
According to the military and security service, one of the men in the group was affiliated with a terror squad in Hebron. His interrogation led to the arrest of others who were planning the attack. At least two people were arrested, and a search of their homes revealed weapons that they planned to use in their terror strike.
In a separate incident earlier, security forces forced a Palestinian suspect, driving on the Tel Aviv to Jerusalem highway to stop. In an attempt to escape, he rammed cars including one police car before coming to a stop.
Video of that arrest showed forces breaking the car windows using an ax, to remove him from the vehicle and take him into custody as shocked drivers looked on.