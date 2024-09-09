Security forces thwart terror attack in highway bust

Forces close a major cross country highway for an hour as they surround a car pulling out 13 suspects; interrogation lead troops to Hebron terror squad planning imminent attack

Elisha Ben Kimon, Meir Turgeman|
The IDF and Shin Bet said late on Monday that they thwarted an imminent terror attack when they arrested 13 men traveling in a car on a major highway. Earlier forces stopped the car, blocking traffic and causing an hour-long delay for commuters.
Video of the arrest spread on social media and showed the men coming out of the car with their hands raised and told to lie on the street after the forces surrounded the vehicle.
Forces arrest Palestinian suspects on major highway
According to the military and security service, one of the men in the group was affiliated with a terror squad in Hebron. His interrogation led to the arrest of others who were planning the attack. At least two people were arrested, and a search of their homes revealed weapons that they planned to use in their terror strike.
3 View gallery
אמצעי לחימה עימם תכננו הפעילים מכפר נעים לבצע את הפיגועאמצעי לחימה עימם תכננו הפעילים מכפר נעים לבצע את הפיגוע
Weapons found in home of Hebron terror squad member
(Photo: IDF, Police Shin Bet)
3 View gallery
תיעוד מזירת האירוע בכביש 6תיעוד מזירת האירוע בכביש 6
Palestinians arrested on a major highway

3 View gallery
תיעוד ממעצר המחבלים בכביש 6תיעוד ממעצר המחבלים בכביש 6
Palestinians arrested on a major highway
In a separate incident earlier, security forces forced a Palestinian suspect, driving on the Tel Aviv to Jerusalem highway to stop. In an attempt to escape, he rammed cars including one police car before coming to a stop.
Police force Palestinian suspect out of car on Tel Aviv Jerusalem highway
Video of that arrest showed forces breaking the car windows using an ax, to remove him from the vehicle and take him into custody as shocked drivers looked on.
