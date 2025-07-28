Passenger on plane en route to Scotland loses control: 'Allahu Akbar,' 'Death to America'

Scottish police arrested a man on Sunday following a mid-flight disturbance on a plane from London to Glasgow. The passenger, whose identity has not yet been released, reportedly stood up during the flight and began shouting phrases including “Allahu Akbar,” “Death to America,” and “Death to Trump.”

The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. At one point, footage shows two other passengers physically restraining the man and pinning him to the floor of the aircraft. He was taken into custody upon landing.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We received reports of a 41-year-old man causing a disturbance on a flight that landed in Glasgow around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officers boarded the plane upon arrival and arrested him. We are aware of the videos circulating online, which are currently being reviewed by counterterrorism specialists.”

EasyJet, the airline operating the flight, issued a statement noting that its crew members are “trained to assess every situation and respond quickly and appropriately to ensure the safety of the flight and all passengers at all times.”