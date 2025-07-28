Passenger on plane en route to Scotland loses control: 'Allahu Akbar,' 'Death to America'

Unidentified 41-year-old man stood up during a flight from London to Scotland and began shouting 'Death to America,' 'Death to Trump,' and 'Allahu Akbar'; Passengers overpowered him and he was arrested after landing

AFP|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
EasyJet
airplane
Scotland
Scottish police arrested a man on Sunday following a mid-flight disturbance on a plane from London to Glasgow. The passenger, whose identity has not yet been released, reportedly stood up during the flight and began shouting phrases including “Allahu Akbar,” “Death to America,” and “Death to Trump.”
The incident was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media. At one point, footage shows two other passengers physically restraining the man and pinning him to the floor of the aircraft. He was taken into custody upon landing.
1 View gallery
רגע ההשתלטות על הנוסערגע ההשתלטות על הנוסע
Man is subdued by fellow passengers
(Photo: from social media)
In a statement, Police Scotland said: “We received reports of a 41-year-old man causing a disturbance on a flight that landed in Glasgow around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday. Officers boarded the plane upon arrival and arrested him. We are aware of the videos circulating online, which are currently being reviewed by counterterrorism specialists.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
EasyJet, the airline operating the flight, issued a statement noting that its crew members are “trained to assess every situation and respond quickly and appropriately to ensure the safety of the flight and all passengers at all times.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""