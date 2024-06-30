Fallen soldier eulogized teacher killed in Gaza just two weeks ago

Sergeant First Class (res.) Yakir Shmuel Tatelbaum, who was killed in Gaza clashes on Saturday, was the student of Senior Staff Sergeant Major (res.) Elon Waiss, who was killed two weeks ago in a tank explosion in Gaza.
Tatelbaum eulogized his teacher, writing in a eulogy: "This is heartbreaking. Elon Waiss, our teacher. A great educator whom I got to know – so kind and true to his students and those around him. How I loved joking with you at school, on trips, after classes, trying to annoy you as much as possible. A teacher loved by everyone, I'm sure I’ll also hear about the father, grandfather and community figure you were."
"I thought of you just this week, about 11th grade – I got into a fight with someone from another class, probably for the only time in my life. I remember the talk you gave me, you weren't obligated to, you weren't my homeroom teacher, and you didn't teach me at all at that point.”
“But we were close and you were a true educator. You calmed me down, put things into perspective, gave me advice for such situations. I didn’t think we would receive such a message a few days after this beautiful memory,” he added.
Tatelbaum, 21, from Ma’ale Adumim, a soldier in the 77th Battalion, was killed Saturday during clashes with terrorists in Gaza.
Waiss is survived by his wife, seven children, and a grandchild. The regional council of Binyamin eulogized him in a statement: "Elon volunteered for reserve duty and served since October 7 as an armored soldier. He was an educator and a main pillar of the Psagot community."
The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and Yesha Council Chairman, Israel Gantz, added: "Elon was a beloved neighbor and friend. A pillar of the Psagot community, he built a family with his wife Netta. He was an educator and a distinguished man, he has volunteered in the reserves since Simchat Torah."
Since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, 670 IDF soldiers have been killed, of which 316 fell in the Gaza Strip since the ground operation began on October 27.