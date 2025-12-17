Hang on tight: stowaway clings to moving freight train through Tel Aviv | Watch

Israel Railways security teams on Wednesday located a stowaway who had climbed onto a freight train and ridden it while endangering his life from Tel Aviv’s Savidor Center Station to Kfar Chabad.
According to Israel Railways, the individual boarded the freight train during an operational stop at Savidor, where it had halted to give priority to passenger trains on the main lines. Security camera footage shows the stowaway lying on top of the train while it was in motion, placing his life at risk. Railway officials said security teams identified him within minutes, and he was removed from the train about 20 minutes later at Kfar Chabad station.
The stowaway, believed to be mentally unstable, was handed over to police. “The swift action by the teams, together with quick and effective decision-making at Israel Railways’ traffic management and control center, prevented disruption to train service along the central Ayalon corridor,” the company said.
Israel Railways also said its security teams and patrols regularly monitor station platforms and rail lines through field patrols, a network of thousands of smart cameras and advanced tools such as drones and command vehicles. In addition, rail security personnel provide on-site assistance to passengers, including guidance during large public events.