Faith-based diplomacy aims to rebuild Israel-Norway ties

Relations between Israel and Norway have sharply deteriorated in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre and the ongoing war. However, earlier this week, Christian parliamentarians in Norway took a stand for Israel by relaunching the Norwegian Israel Allies Caucus.

On Monday, more than half a dozen Norwegian parliamentarians came together just days after the Oslo Symposium 2025 at the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in Oslo. The symposium, a biennial Norwegian Christian conservative conference that took place on February 28, included a special session on Israel.

Key political figures, thought leaders, and activists at the event addressed the rising challenge of antisemitism in Norway, Scandinavia, and Europe. Among them was MK Shelly Tal Meron of Yesh Atid, a member of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) and the first Israeli legislator to visit Norway in some time due to strained diplomatic ties.

“My visit symbolizes the potential for a positive change in these relations,” Tal Meron said.

Her visit and the relaunch of the caucus come at a crucial time, as Norway prepares for its parliamentary elections on September 8, 2025. The results of this election could significantly impact Israel-Norway relations, explained Israel Allies Foundation Europe Director Leo Van Doesburg.

“The election is an opportunity for a policy shift that could restore a strong and enduring friendship between Israel and Norway,” he said.

Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein emphasized the importance of mobilizing support.

“We need to get our allies focused so that they can change the leadership in September,” he added.

The Israel Allies Foundation works to educate and empower pro-Israel, faith-based legislators worldwide who believe in Israel's right to exist in peace within secure borders, with Jerusalem as its indivisible, eternal capital. Today, the IAF coordinates 54 Israel Allies Caucuses worldwide.

The relaunch of the Norwegian caucus is expected to play a key role in fostering political support for Israel in Norway. It will counter antisemitic rhetoric, advocate for Israel’s right to self-defense, and work to mend the strained relationship between the two nations.

Reinstein criticized Norway’s current stance toward Israel, calling it “extreme, one-sided, and anti-Israel.” He attributed this shift to leftist parties in power and Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, whom has been accused of being openly hostile toward the Jewish state.

In May, Norway joined Spain and Ireland in recognizing Palestine as an independent state. Later, Eide declared that Norway would arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Gallant if they entered the country, following the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants. Norway has also refused to classify Hamas as a terrorist organization and, in July, joined South Africa in its ICC case against Israel by submitting a formal filing.

“The relationship between Israel and Norway is broken, and faith-based diplomacy is key to rebuilding it,” Reinstein said. “The growing Christian support for Israel in Norway provides a strong foundation to push back against rising antisemitism and rebuild trust.”

Norwegian parliamentarian Himanshu Gulati, chairman of the Israel Allies Caucus in Norway, reaffirmed his party’s commitment to Israel.

“The MPs in the Progress Party, the biggest Norwegian opposition party, are proud friends of Israel. We fully support Israel’s right to defend itself and are appalled by the increase in antisemitism since the horrific attacks of October 7. The Israel Allies Caucus relaunch … [is] a testament to our support and friendship towards Israel in Norway.”

Reinstein, who spoke at the Oslo Symposium, urged attendees to take action.

“Stand up and tell your fellow citizens that you are being lied to," Reinstein said. "We have to support the only free democracy in the Middle East. We need to elect individuals who will stand fearlessly.”

He noted that Christian support for Israel is stronger than ever.

“There are people like you in every country standing and acting for Israel. Indeed, it is Christians, not countries, that are standing with Israel like never before,” Reinstein said.