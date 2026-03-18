Iran intelligence minister and Hezbollah-linked commander reportedly eliminated

The opposition-affiliated outlet Iran International reported Wednesday morning that Israel attempted to eliminate Iran’s intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, in overnight strikes in Tehran. The outlet said his fate was unknown. ynet has learned that indications are he was killed.

Khatib was appointed intelligence minister in 2021. Iran International reported that he was considered especially close to the new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. In November, before the outbreak of mass protests in the Islamic Republic, Khatib warned of “conditions for the emergence of public discontent,” and told a Security Council meeting that “the enemy is trying to harm Supreme Leader Khamenei.”

1 View gallery Esmail Khatib

It also appears that the commander of the Imam Hussein Division in Beirut was eliminated overnight, having taken up the role only days ago after his predecessor, Ali Tabaja, was killed last week. The militia includes operatives of various nationalities from across the Middle East and was established in 2016 under Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad in 2020.

The IDF said Wednesday that overnight, the Israeli Air Force, guided by Military Intelligence, struck sites belonging to Iran’s ballistic missile array and other regime infrastructure. Targets included the headquarters of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps security unit responsible for handling protests and unrest inside Iran, a maintenance center of the Internal Security Forces’ logistics and support division and a command center tied to the ballistic missile array.

At the same time, the IDF said, several air defense systems were struck in an effort to expand the air force’s aerial superiority over Iran. “The completed strikes are part of a phase of deepening the damage to the core systems and foundations of the Iranian terror regime,” the military said, without addressing the intelligence minister.

Earlier, Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi , addressed the killing of Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and said it would have no impact on the regime’s stability. “I don’t know why America and Israel still have not understood that the Islamic Republic of Iran has a strong political structure with well-established political, economic and social institutions. The presence or absence of an individual does not affect this structure,” he said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

“What matters is the strength of the Iranian political system. We have not had a more important person than the leader (Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei), and even when the leader was killed, the system continued to function and a successor was immediately appointed. If another person is killed, it will be the same,” he added.