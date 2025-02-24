Former Israeli minister says circulating sex tape is Arab fake

An intimate video featuring a former minister and Member of Knesset has gone viral in the Knesset and in increasingly wider circles across the country.
The widely circulated video shows a recording of a conversation in which a former minister in and lawmaker is seen speaking with a woman who exposes herself to him in a sexual manner, while he touches himself.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The politician confirmed that he had viewed the video. “I forwarded the video for examination to a former intelligence unit officer specializing in cyber crimes, he told Ynet. "He investigated the source of the video and discovered that it originated from an Arab country, likely due to my uncompromising stances in support of Israel and against Palestinian terrorism. I have agreed with my lawyers that as soon as I return to the country, we will file a police complaint and pursue legal actions based on the findings of the investigation conducted until my return.”