Outrage in Manchester: deputy PM booed, synagogue attacker had rape case, father backed Hamas

, the attacker who carried out the Yom Kippur synagogue attack in Manchester, had recently been released on bail after being accused of rape and was due to appear in court soon, Britain’s Guardian reported Friday. According to the report, al-Shami was investigated over a rape earlier this year and had past convictions for several criminal offenses. Despite his record, he was not on the radar of British counterterrorism officials.

A vigil was held Friday near the Manchester synagogue, drawing several hundred people. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, remembered in Israel for his hostile stance as foreign secretary, struggled to speak at the event as he was met with boos. “Shame on you!” people shouted, while one protester yelled: “You allowed this to happen.”

